HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

We complete projects once they are initiated, says Modi

The Prime Minister had flagged off the ₹1,200-crore maiden passenger train service to Siddipet from Secunderabad and also launched the new line

October 03, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - NIZAMABAD 

V Geetanath
V. Geetanath
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off Siddipet-Manoharabad train service from Nizamabad virtually on Tuesday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off Siddipet-Manoharabad train service from Nizamabad virtually on Tuesday | Photo Credit: K. V. Ramana

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the culture of his government is such that if it begins any project, it will also complete them.

Launching or laying foundation stone for projects worth ₹8,000 crore at Indoor in Nizamabad on Tuesday, Mr. Modi pointed out that projects will help in trade, business and generate jobs for the people of Telangana.

Addressing the gathering as “my family members” in Telugu, he said the Centre had focused on providing quality power round the clock and is making available affordable healthcare. The Prime Minister had flagged off the ₹1,200-crore maiden passenger train service to Siddipet from Secunderabad and also launched the new line. Electrification between Dharmabad-Manoharabad and Mahabubnagar-Kurnool costing ₹305 crore was also dedicated to the nation virtually.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pressing the button to launch developmental works in Telangana from Nizamabad virtually on Tuesday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pressing the button to launch developmental works in Telangana from Nizamabad virtually on Tuesday | Photo Credit: K. V. Ramana

The ₹6,000-crore NTPC 800 MW thermal plant phase 1 was launched in Peddapalli and stone for ₹517 crore 50 PM Ayushman Bharat infrastructure mission critical care centres in 20 districts was laid. Mr. Modi pointed out that the NTPC plant is the most modern one in the country with 85% power going to Telangana for which he had laid foundation stone earlier. The second unit too will be commissioned soon, he said.

The new healthcare centre will provide free treatment for upto 5 lakh and give heavy discount on medicines, he said.

Union Minister for Tourism, Culture and Development of Northeast Region G. Kishan Reddy said due to the Modi government policies there is no power shortage anywhere in the country and thanked the Prime Minister for announcing National Turmeric Board and Tribal University in Mulug at the Mahabubnagar public meeting on Sunday.

Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundarajan, Minister Prashanth Reddy were also present at the official function

Related stories

Related Topics

Telangana

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.