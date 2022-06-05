PM Modi deceived people by not according national status to PLIS: KTR

Minister makes whirlwind tour of Kodangal, Kosgi, Narayanpet in Mahabubnagar district

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) working president and Municipal Administration Minister K. T. Rama Rao has alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has deceived the people of Telangana by failing to fulfil the promise of according national status to Palamuru Lift Irrigation Scheme (PLIS).

The Minister made a whirlwind tour in Kodangal, Kosgi, Narayanpet in Mahabubnagar district on Saturday and participated in several programmes. He came down heavily against the BJP and urged people to observe the change that has taken place in the last eight years

He addressed public meetings and explained the development and welfare schemes being implemented in the State - and compared it with the previous rule by opposition parties in the State and the Centre. He promised to make Devarakadra a municipality and sanction funds for the purpose.

“Telangana is the only State where round the clock power is being supplied to farm sector, drinking water is being supplied to every house. We are offering Kalyana Lakshmi and Shadi Mubarak. The institutional deliveries have increased from 30% to 52%. We made tandas as panchayats. Food processing industries would be established in Kondangal,” said Mr. Rama Rao while addressing the public meetings.

Taking serious objections over the comments made by BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, he alleged that they are trying to divide people, and youth should teach them a lesson. He also alleged that TPCC president is trying to divide the society in the name of caste.

“When Upper Bhadra in neighbouring Karnataka was given national status, why not Palamuru Lift Irrigation Scheme (PLIS) in Telangana? What is preventing Prime Minister Modi in taking a decision in this regard?” Mr. Rama Rao asked.

Referring to the recent appeal by AICC leader Rahul Gandhi in Warangal to give them a chance once again, the TRS working president wondered what did they do in the past 50 years when in power.