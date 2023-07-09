PM Modi criticises BRS like he did NCP earlier: Congress

July 09, 2023 04:45 am | Updated 03:41 am IST - HYDERABAD

Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister Jairam Ramesh described the criticism of the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) government by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a mere eyewash and drew parallel with his earlier statements against several other parties ultimately aligning with them.

In a tweet, Mr. Ramesh reminded Mr. Modi’s earlier remarks against the Conrad Sangma-led National People’s Party (NPP) in Meghalaya and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in Maharashtra regarding corruption. Now it was the turn of BRS, which was already allied with the BJP, he charged.

“The PM has called the BRS the most corrupt government in India. So naturally the BJP and BRS are together. Remember earlier this year PM had called the Meghalaya Government of Conrad Sangma the most corrupt government. Thereafter BJP tied up with Sangma. I had written a letter to CBI on March 21, 2023, requesting it to question the HM on the very serious charges he had made. There is yet to be any movement on it. And of course, there was a time when the PM had termed the NCP as a Naturally Corrupt Party,” he tweeted.

The former Minister said despite assertions by the BJP and BRS that they were not together the fact was that they had been working together only to defeat the Congress in Telangana.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, former Nizamabad MP and TPCC Campaign Committee Chairman Madhu Yaskhi Goud questioned why no action was taken against the BRS government and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao when the Prime Minister himself describes it as the most corrupt government in the country.

He said the PM just repeated what the BJP leaders had been saying all these years but no action had come for people to believe that BJP and BRS were not together. Stating that “KCR Jhuta, Modi Jhuta Dono Milke Desh Ko Luta,” he reminded that BRS supported every bill of the BJP government and in fact, KCR had openly praised all the decisions of the Modi government. Now they want people to believe that they are not friends.

Mr. Madhu Yaskhi said even the BJP State chief G. Kishan Reddy was not saying that BRS would be defeated but only charging that BRS with corruption. He called upon the people to realise the danger of BRS-BJP for Telangana’s future.

