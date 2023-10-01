PM Modi announces setting up of National Turmeric Board, tribal university in Telangana

October 01, 2023 04:30 pm | Updated 04:46 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced the setting up of a National Turmeric Board in Telangana and also ₹900 crore Sammakka-Sarakka Central Tribal University in Mulug at an official function where he commissioned and laid foundation stone to projects worth more than ₹13,500 crore at Mahabubnagar on October 1.

The Turmeric Board will be great boost for the farmers of the area as it will be provide necessary infrastructure support, value addition, research facility and help in exports in a professional manner, the Prime Minister said. Awareness of the therapeutic value of turmeric had increased during the Covid pandemic leading to increased demand as well as exports. Hence, this initiative was necessary, he added.

The projects commissioned and stones laid by the Prime Minister include Suryapet-Khammam highway, 38 km new railway line between Jaklair-Krishna reducing distance by 102 km to Goa; Warangal to Khammam to Vijayawada highway, a new train between Kacheguda and Raichur, new buildings at University of Hyderabad, HPCL pipeline between Hasan-Cherlapalli pipeline project and BPCL multi-product pipeline from Krishnapatnam to Malkapur, virtually.

Addressing the gathering at the function as “Naa Kutmba Sabyulara” (My family members) in Telugu, Mr. Modi said the improved road connectivity works being taken up on the Nagpur-Vijayawada corridor will transform the lives of the people of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Maharastra with increased trade, tourism and industry besides providing employment opportunities.

“We have recognised several economic hubs have been recognised between Hyderabad-Visakhapatnam corridor including a special economic zone, five mega food parks, four fishing/seafood and pharma/medical as well as textile parks. It will provide jobs to youth of Hanamkonda, Warangal, Mahabubnagar and Khammam,” he said.

Stating that a land locked nation like Telangana needs proper road and rail connectivity as the goods need to reach the coastal areas for exports, the Prime Minister pointed out that the nation’s prominent economic corridors are going through Telangana and these will bring down the logistics rates too.

The new railway line between Jaklair and Krishna will give rail connectivity to Narayanpet district and provide transportation ease between Raichur and Hyderabad, he said. The launch of the HPCL pipeline and the proposed new pipeline between Krishnapatnam and Hyderabad will ensure energy security to the region. “We have already reduced the gas cylinder price and these are steps to improve the distribution network as well provide several direct and indirect jobs,” he said.

The Central Government had also provided special funds to the University of Hyderabad (UoH) besides recognising it as the institution of eminence, he explained while inaugurating the new building blocks for economics & statistics, mathematics, management studies, arts & communication departments.

Mr. Modi said there is a festival air around the country and ‘Shakti Pooja’ atmosphere has been advanced much before the ‘Navaratri’ after the Parliament had approved the women’s reservation bill. He congratulated TS people for the new projects and promised to talk “from his heart” at the public meeting since this was an official function.

Union Minister for Tourism, Culture and Development of Northeast Region, G. Kishan Reddy, also the Telangana BJP president, castigated the BRS Government for ignoring the PM’s visit and accused the regime of being interested only in politics but not development. “This is not good and will affect Telangana development,” he added. Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundarajan and former Telangana BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar were present.

