PM likely to lay foundation for highway expansion works in Telangana on Nov. 12

Prime Minister Narendra Modi | Photo Credit: File photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Ramagundam on his maiden official visit to the industrial hub in Peddapalli district on November 12.

According to a tentative itinerary, he will reach Ramagundam in a helicopter from Hyderabad on a half-day visit on Saturday afternoon during which he will dedicate the Ramagundam Fertilisers and Chemicals Limited (RFCL) plant to the nation.

He is expected to inaugurate the newly laid 54-km railway line between Kothagudem (Bhadrachalam Road) and Sattupalli, which was operationalised in May this year.

The railway line was laid at a cost of ₹927.94 crore to facilitate speedy transportation of coal in an environmental-friendly and cost-effective manner from the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL)’s opencast projects in Sattupalli area of Khammam district to the coal handling plant at Kothagudem in Bhadradri Kothagudem district.

The State-owned SCCL had spent ₹618.55 crore on the new railway line and the South Central Railways shared the remaining cost of the project, SCCL sources said.

The Prime Minister is expected to unveil plaques marking laying of foundation stones for three expansion works on Sironcha-Mahadevpur, Bodhan-Bhainsa and Medak-Elkaturthi sections of the National Highways at a programme to be held at Mahatma Gandhi Stadium in the NTPC township in Ramagundam on the same day.