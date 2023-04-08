PM launches and lays foundation for several projects in Telangana

April 08, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - HYDERABAD

After flagging off the Vande Bharat Express Prime Minister Modi virtually launched and laid foundation stones for projects worth over ₹11,300 crore in Telangana related to road and train connectivity and improving facilities at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bibinagar and Secunderabad railway stations.

The AIIMS Bibinagar is being developed at a cost of more than ₹1,350 crore and it will provide comprehensive, quality and holistic tertiary care health services.

The five NH projects will strengthen the road connectivity of both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, and will aid in the socio-economic development of the region. The redevelopment of Secunderabad Railway Station is being done at a cost of ₹720 crore with world-class amenities while the iconic station will be aesthetically designed.

Mr. Modi also flagged off 13 new Multi-Modal Transport Service (MMTS) services in the suburban section of Hyderabad – Secunderabad providing commuters with a fast, convenient and comfortable travel option. He also launched the doubling and electrification of the Secunderabad–Mahabubnagar rail line which covers a distance of over 85 km and completed at a cost of nearly ₹1,410 crore.

He also laid the foundation stone for construction of a four-lane access-controlled green field highway of Khammam-Devarapalle section of National Highway 365 taken up at a cost of ₹2,771 crore covering 105 km. The Akalkot-Kurnool stretch of 77.50 km will also be changed into a six-lane road with ₹2,360 crore.

The Mahabubnagar-Chincholi road widening covering 103 km at a cost of ₹1,335 crore; the widening of the two-lane road between Kalwakurthy and Kollapur of 79 km at a cost of ₹886 crore and the widening of Nizampet-Narayankhed-Bidar road of 46 km at a cost of ₹513 crore were also part of the projects launched by the Prime Minister.