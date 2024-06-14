GIFT a SubscriptionGift
PM-Kisan data for farm loan waiver to deny relief to many ryots: BRS

Former Agriculture Minister S. Niranjan Reddy asks State Govt. to implement it to all farmers having outstanding loan in banks

Updated - June 14, 2024 07:09 pm IST

Published - June 14, 2024 07:08 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has strongly opposed the reported plans of the State government to take the data of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) as the basis to implement the farm loan waiver up to ₹2 lakh a farmer and has demanded that the waiver be extended to every farmer having outstanding debt in banks/cooperative societies.

Senior leader of the BRS and former Minister for Agriculture S. Niranjan Reddy said in a statement here on Friday the delay in deciding the cut-off date for the implementation of the loan waiver was an indication of the government’s neglect and incompetence even after seven months. As promised in the Congress manifesto, the loan waiver must be extended to every farmer, he said.

He stated that after the implementation of Rythu Bandhu investment support scheme for the first time in the country by the previous K. Chandrasekhar Rao Government in 2018, the Centre had introduced PM-Kisan following pressure on it to support the farm sector. Against nearly 70 lakh landholding farmers in Telangana, the Centre had implemented PM-Kisan only to 36.1 lakh of them and it had further come down to 29.78 lakh and then to 29.51 lakh due to several restrictions imposed.

In 11 phases (crop seasons) of Rythu Bandhu, ₹72,910 crore was credited to bank accounts of farmers, he said and alleged its disbursement for the 12th season by the Congress government was incomplete. By taking the PM-Kisan data for the farm loan waiver scheme, the State government appeared to be planning to deny the relief only to half of the landholding farmers.

During the run up to Assembly elections, the Congress had promised to increase the Rythu Bharosa to ₹15,000 per acre (for two crop seasons) from ₹10,000 given by the previous BRS government. Now, the government was talking about giving ₹5,000 per acre again this season as the guidelines were not prepared yet and the remaining ₹2,500 per acre would be given later.

