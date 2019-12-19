Telangana

PM inquired about circumstances that led to killing of rape accused

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inquired about the killing by the police of the four accused in the rape and murder of a veterinarian near Hyderabad on November 27, at a meeting with the Telangana police chief a few days ago. Mr. Modi asked the Telangana DGP M.Mahendar Reddy about the fallout of the shooting when he met him at the annual DGP’s conference organised by the Intelligence Bureau in Pune on December 7.

During one of the sessions, Mr. Modi asked the police chief about the circumstances that led to the killings, an official familiar with the development said.

The four were shot dead in the Chatanpally area of Shadnagar, 50 km from Hyderabad, where the police had taken them for reconstruction of the incident on December 6.

According to the police, the accused allegedly tried to attack the team and escape, at which point they opened fire in self-defence.

