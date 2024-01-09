PM has solved all problems from Kashmir to Kanyakumari: Kishan Reddy

January 09, 2024 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana BJP president and Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy asserted that “Rahul Gandhis or Asaduddin Owaisis” cannot stop Prime Minister Narendra Modi from returning to power for the third successive time in the Parliament elections later this year.

Addressing ‘Namo App’ workshop on Vikas Bharat Sankalp Yatra at the party office on Tuesday, Mr. Reddy showered praises on Mr. Modi crediting him with “successfully tackling the COVID pandemic with indigenously made vaccines, taking up amazing reforms, courageous decisions and solving all the country’s problems from Kashmir to Kanyakumari”.

The Minister claimed that the entire world, including the USA and Russia, has been applauding Mr. Modi’s leadership. “After denying him a visa to visit the US, the same country has laid a red carpet for him,” he exulted.

The BJP leader exhorted participants to propagate the policies of the Modi government and his landmark decisions such as new criminal laws removing British era laws, ensuring self respect to women by going for massive construction of toilets, encouraging youth in various fields and highlighting Indian culture and tradition in the last 10 years.

He said that the 500-year-old struggle for Ram Mandir has finally become a reality during Mr. Modi’s time “without shedding a single drop of blood in a peaceful manner”. The Centre has been making all out efforts to ensure the fruits of development and welfare measures reach the poor, said Mr. Reddy and accused a “few families” of having looted public wealth.

Gyanvapi judgment

The BJP has demanded the Congress and BRS leaders like Rahul Gandhi, BRS K.T. Rama Rao and K. Kavita, welcome the judgement on Ram Mandir Temple and Gyanvapi mosque just as they had hailed the SC judgement on the Bilkis Bano case “almost in tandem”.

“We have respected SC judgments, where as the so-called secular leaders like Mr. Gandhi, KTR and Ms. Kavitha chose to target the Gujarat government, BJP and Mr. Modi in the same breath in an effort to win over minority votes,” claimed former MLA M. Raghunandan Rao at a press conference.

“Why can’t these leaders also welcome the judgment on Ram Mandir in Ayodhya? While there is a question for re-appeal on the Bilkis Bano case, the temple judgment is final. Why are these leaders not clear whether they are going to attend the consecration ceremony in Ayodhya,” he questioned.

He also raked up the Shah Bano case when the then Rajiv Gandhi government overturned the SC judgment leading to the resignation of his Minister Arif Mohammed Khan (now Kerala Governor) to attest to his charges about partisanship by the Opposition leaders and demanded they welcome the judgment on Gyanvapi mosque too on permitting survey.

