PM gives assurance to KCR

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called up Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao after the review meeting to acknowledge the suggestions made by the latter to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan earlier.

While thanking Mr. Rao for the suggestions, Mr. Modi assured him that the Centre will implement those, a press release informed.

Mr. Rao requested Mr. Modi to step up the supply of oxygen and Remdesivir injections to the State.

The Prime Minister responded positively and assured him of immediate action, the release added.

The review meeting was attended by Ministers T. Harish Rao and E. Dayakar Rao, Principal Health Secretary Syed Ali Murtaza Rizvi, Industries Secretary Jayesh Ranjan and Director of Public Health G. Srinivasa Rao among others.