PM calls Telangana CM, enquires about rain situation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has enquired about the situation arising out of heavy rains lashing Telangana since the past two days.

The Prime Minister telephoned Chief Minister A. Reavnth Reddy and asked about the flood situation in the State. The Chief Minister apprised Mr. Modi about the losses incurred in Telangana due to the incessant rains. Mr. Revanth Reddy explained the Prime Minister about the steps taken in advance to prevent loss of life and property. He told Mr. Modi that Khammam district bore the brunt of the heavy rains.

The Prime Minister appreciated the Telangana government for its response to the calamity in preventing loss of lives. Assuring that the Central government would provide necessary assistance in the relief measures, the Prime Minister said helicopters would be deployed to assist the Telangana government in taking up relief operations in the adverse weather conditions