GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

PM calls Telangana CM, enquires about rain situation

Updated - September 02, 2024 12:12 am IST

Published - September 02, 2024 12:01 am IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi | Photo Credit:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has enquired about the situation arising out of heavy rains lashing Telangana since the past two days.

The Prime Minister telephoned Chief Minister A. Reavnth Reddy and asked about the flood situation in the State. The Chief Minister apprised Mr. Modi about the losses incurred in Telangana due to the incessant rains. Mr. Revanth Reddy explained the Prime Minister about the steps taken in advance to prevent loss of life and property. He told Mr. Modi that Khammam district bore the brunt of the heavy rains.

The Prime Minister appreciated the Telangana government for its response to the calamity in preventing loss of lives. Assuring that the Central government would provide necessary assistance in the relief measures, the Prime Minister said helicopters would be deployed to assist the Telangana government in taking up relief operations in the adverse weather conditions

Related Topics

Telangana

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.