PM at least agreed Congress gave Telangana: Revanth

09 February 2022 14:43 IST

TRS holds rallies across Telangana against PM’s remarks

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks in the Rajya Sabha on Telangana formation have led to a huge uproar in Telangana and the TPCC president, A. Revanth Reddy said at least Mr. Modi agreed that it was the Congress that gave Telangana rebutting the claims of Telangana Rashtr Samiti (TRS).

In a tweet, he said that Mr. Modi’s speech in Parliament has exposed two big facts — It was Congress and not TRS which got the Telangana State, and BJP hates Telangana and did nothing for it. Mr. Modi should apologise unconditionally for insulting Telangana martyrs, he said adding the hashtag #ModiHatesTelangana.

In a separate tweet, Mr. Reddy questioned Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao’s silence on the issue even as the TRS activists across the State held rallies and burnt the effigies of the Prime Minister.

He asked whether Mr. Rao was not hurt by the PM’s comments and will he not raise his voice on the self-respect of Telangana. With hashtag #WhereisKCR, he termed Mr. Rao as opportunistic who doesn’t raise his voice when self-respect of the martyrs and the State is hurt.

TRS rallies across the State

Meanwhile, the TRS stepped up its attack on the Prime Minister organising rallies across Telangana on Wednesday with all the Ministers and MLAs leading the protests in their respective constituencies. The TRS working president and IT Minister K. T. Rama Rao called for state-wide protests against PM’s remarks.

In Armoor, MLA A. Jeevan Reddy led the protest with thousands of bikes while Government Whip Balka Suman participated in Mancheriyal town. BC Welfare Minister, Gaaangula Kamalakar led thousands of TRS activists in Karimnagar and blamed Mr. Modi for the deaths of thousands of people during demonetisation and hundreds dying while walking back to their homes during the lockdown.

Endowments Minister A. Indrakaran Reddy led the protests in Nirmal town and demanded an apology from the Prime Minister and the BJP. He also accused the BJP of spreading religious hate in Karnataka. “We will not let such things happen in Telangana,” he said.