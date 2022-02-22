Plots at Bahadurpally and Thorrur to be auctioned

HMDA to monetise a total of a total 324 plots

Taking forward the government’s plan to monetise the plots outside the GHMC limits, Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) is going ahead with auction of a total 324 plots in Bahadurpally area of Medchal-Malkajgiri district and Thorrur of Ranga Reddy district.

Pre-bid meeting for 101 plots of Bahadurpally layout will be held at Mekala Venkatesh function hall, from 11 a.m. on Wednesday, a press release from HMDA informed. Pre-bid meeting for 223 plots in the Thorrur layout will be held on February 25, at the site, it said.

HMDA proposes to develop a total of 1,000 plots in Thorrur and 210 plots in Bahadurpally. Both the layouts are in the multipurpose zone, to be developed by HMDA. Bahadurpally layout will be developed in 40 acres, and Thorrur in 117 acres of land.

E-auction for the Bahadurpally layout is scheduled for March 14 and 15, while the same for Thorrur will be conducted on March 14, 15, 16 and 17.

The online auction will be conducted through the platform of MSTC, a central government undertaking. Minimum upset price for Bahadurpally is fixed at 25,000 and for Thorrur, it is ₹20,000. Minimum bid increment is ₹500 per square yard or multiples thereof.

Pre-bid EMD amount is ₹3 lakh for plots within 600 square yards in Bahadurpally, and₹5 lakh for over 600 square yards. At Thorrur, the same is fixed at a flat rate of ₹1 lakh per plot.

Registration through payment of a non-refundable amount of ₹1,180 plus GST should be completed by March 10, and last date for payment of EMD is March 11 for both the projects.

HMDA’s online auctions have yielded phenomenal results so far, fetching thousands of crores of rupees for the State government. The jingle in the cash box which started with auction of plots at Uppal Bagayat layout, extended to the auction of plots at Kokapet and Khanamet areas, together with the TSIIC.