ADVERTISEMENT

Pledging to protect wildlife, promoting conservation efforts in Nizamabad

March 04, 2023 12:16 am | Updated 12:16 am IST

V V SUBRAHMANYAM
V.V. SUBRAHMANYAM

(From left) Nizamabad Collector Rajivgandhi Hanumanthu, wildlife conservationist K.Santhosh Kumar, industrialist Hiten Bhimani and entrepreneur Bharath Reddy at the poster release to mark World Wildlife Day in Nizamabad on Friday. | Photo Credit: Arrangement

The growing reputation of Nizamabad as the home to some of the most beautiful flora and fauna, including a large number of blackbucks in the backwaters of Sriramsagar Project, was underpinned with World Wildlife Day being celebrated here on Friday with a message for citizens to be more nature-conscious.

The theme of the World Wildlife Day was ‘Forests and Livelihood – Sustaining People and Planet’. In this regard, a poster on Nizamabad’s wildlife was released by District Collector Rajivgandhi Hanumanthu.

Wildlife enthusiasts Santhosh Kumar, Bharat Reddy, and Hiten Bhimani from the recently-launched Nizamabad Environment Wildlife Society (NEWS) have taken it upon themselves to sensitise people to the importance of wildlife conservation in the district in coordination with top officials of the State government including Mr. Hanmanthu and Assistant Commissioner of Police Kiran Kumar.

“NEWS is an excellent example of a local community taking action to protect wildlife in its area. Their efforts to raise awareness and promote conservation efforts in the district are commendable,” the Collector said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Local communities can play a critical role in wildlife conservation by taking steps to reduce human-wildlife conflict, protect wildlife habitats, and promote sustainable practices, Mr.Santhosh Kumar said, adding, “For example, communities can set up conservation committees to monitor and protect wildlife, create wildlife corridors to connect fragmented habitats, and promote eco-tourism as a sustainable alternative to poaching.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US