Pledging to protect wildlife, promoting conservation efforts in Nizamabad

March 04, 2023 12:16 am | Updated 12:16 am IST

The growing reputation of Nizamabad as the home to some of the most beautiful flora and fauna, including a large number of blackbucks in the backwaters of Sriramsagar Project, was underpinned with World Wildlife Day being celebrated here on Friday with a message for citizens to be more nature-conscious.

The theme of the World Wildlife Day was ‘Forests and Livelihood – Sustaining People and Planet’. In this regard, a poster on Nizamabad’s wildlife was released by District Collector Rajivgandhi Hanumanthu.

Wildlife enthusiasts Santhosh Kumar, Bharat Reddy, and Hiten Bhimani from the recently-launched Nizamabad Environment Wildlife Society (NEWS) have taken it upon themselves to sensitise people to the importance of wildlife conservation in the district in coordination with top officials of the State government including Mr. Hanmanthu and Assistant Commissioner of Police Kiran Kumar.

“NEWS is an excellent example of a local community taking action to protect wildlife in its area. Their efforts to raise awareness and promote conservation efforts in the district are commendable,” the Collector said.

Local communities can play a critical role in wildlife conservation by taking steps to reduce human-wildlife conflict, protect wildlife habitats, and promote sustainable practices, Mr.Santhosh Kumar said, adding, “For example, communities can set up conservation committees to monitor and protect wildlife, create wildlife corridors to connect fragmented habitats, and promote eco-tourism as a sustainable alternative to poaching.”