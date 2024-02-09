Pleas over MLCs’ nomination adjourned to Monday

February 09, 2024 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Telangana High Court, on Friday, adjourned to Monday the hearing of the two writ petitions filed by BRS leaders Dasoju Sravan and K. Satyanarayana challenging the Governor’s decision to reject their nomination as MLCs under Governor’s quota.

The counsels of the petitioners presented their contentions on Thursday, and the arguments continued on Friday. The status quo orders earlier, issued by the Bench over the nomination of Kodandaram and Amir Ali Khan by the Congress government as MLCs will continue till adjudication of the two petitions.

LOC suspended

In a separate matter, Justice K. Lakshman of the High Court passed a direction to the police not to arrest former MLA Shakil Aamir against whom a Look-out Circular was issued in connection with a hit and run case involving his son in Hyderabad.

Hearing a criminal petition filed by the former legislator after the latter’s counsel moved a lunch motion, the judge suspended the LOC issued in connection with the criminal case registered against his son by Panjagutta police. The judge directed the police to adhere to the procedure prescribed under Section 41A of Criminal Procedure Code.

After hearing contentions of the petitioner’s counsel, the judge also instructed the ex-MLA of BRS to appear before the investigation officer on February 23 to assist police in the investigation.