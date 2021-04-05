Plea to waive bath charges for homeless people

Some skip taking bath at Sulabh Complexes to save ₹20-40 a day

After driving or being out in hot summers for just an hour or two, one of the activities that people crave is to cool down body by taking a long bath with low temperature water. This activity, or rather a luxury, costs between ₹20 and ₹40 for people who are homeless.

With no shelter on head, their only option to take bath is at Sulabh Complexes where they have to part with the money earned from day long hard labour in these summer temperatures. As a result, some of them skip bath for one to two days to save money.

Social workers have requested the State government authorities to waive off the charges for people who are homeless at least in the summers as it is one of the method to recover from exposure to hot temperatures, to avoid severe complications arising from exposure to heat. Hundreds of people live by the side of roads at Nampally, Secunderabad, Chanderghat, Begum Bazaar and other places in Hyderabad. They rely on construction works, alms, catering gigs, and other tough works to earn daily wage.

After returning from hard labour which exposes them to hot sun, they sleep on footpaths, opposite to closed shops or other places which continue to be hot in the night too. “It costs between ₹20 and ₹40 to take bath in Sulabh Complexes. And another ₹10 to relieve themselves. It’s a huge amount for people who are homeless,” said Syed Feroz, a social worker who closely works with people who are homeless. Health coordinator K Paul Isaac said that some of the homeless avoid taking bath for a day or two to save money. “If someone suffers from diarrhoea as one of the heat related complications, they have to spend lot of money for repeatedly using the facility. All of this becomes difficult for them,” said Mr Paul who is member of ‘Street Medicine’ programme organised by Aman Vedika. He and a doctor and he hold mobile clinics at various parts of the city in the late evenings where people without homes are attended.

Dr Rajendra Arasam, consultant doctor at the Street Medicine programme, says that if one does not take bath, heat related complications such as dehydration, skin diseases, could aggravate. Mr Feroz and Mr Paul have requested the State government authorities to waive off the charges for people who are homeless, during summers as it helps in recovering from heat related complications.

Another social worker Visampalli Kranthi Kiran urged more drinking water facilities or Raagi Malt to be provided during summers. “Water cans are bought for shelter homes where some people without homes live. It would be of help if clean water is provided to the shelter homes,” Mr Kranthi requested.