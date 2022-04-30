Plea to take back 937 removed teachers of KGBV schools

April 30, 2022 22:25 IST

The Unemployed Joint Action Committee staged a protest in front of the Directorate of School Education here on Saturday demanding taking back 937 teachers of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBVs) into duties.

Speaking at the protest president of the National Backward Classes Welfare Association R. Krishnaiah and Unemployed JAC chairman N. Venkatesh said 620 PG teachers, 317 school teachers and 42 physical education teachers were appointed on contract basis following the guidelines in vogue on November 17 last year. However, the physical education teachers were told orally not to attend duties on March 9 and other teachers were told on April 23.

Advertisement

Advertisement

They alleged that they were appointed with a promise that they would be paid salaries on par with other contract teachers who were working for KGBVs at the time of appointment of 937 teachers. But, they were removed with oral orders only six months after their appointment.

They sought to know the rationale behind removal of the contract teachers when revision of syllabus was in progress and when the government has allocated ₹7,200 crore for strengthening the standards of imparting education under Mana Ooru, Mana Badi programme.