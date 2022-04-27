Plea to stop animal sacrifice ignored, alleges activist

Animals sacrificed despite warning; cases registered: police

Last Saturday, two voluntary organisations working for animal welfare had appealed for steps to prevent mass sacrifice of animals as part of an upcoming religious ritual in a few villages of Jagtial district. Lok Sabha member and animal rights activist Maneka Gandhi had also reportedly interceded on their behalf. However, the blood of scores of sheep and goats flowed on not one, but two days.

“We had brought this issue to the notice of Ms. Gandhi who spoke with officials before the first sacrifice and later as well. Despite assurances by officials, we were helpless and could not save the animals,” A. Goutham of Stray Animal Foundation of India told The Hindu.

Mr Goutham, along with Pradeep Yerra of Citizens for Animals, had informed Jagtial Superintendent of Police that ‘Beerappa Kamarati Devi Kalyana Mahotsavam’ was scheduled to take place on April 27 at Takkelapally near Jagtial and Kondapur village in Medipally where about 200 goats would be sacrificed. They had urged him for steps to prevent the slaughter.

Nevertheless, on Monday, mass sacrifice of animals took place at Tippannapet and Tekkelapally villages of Jagtial district. Again, on Wednesday, jathara was performed and several sheep and goats were sacrificed by devotees at the altar of the goddess at Takkelapally and Kondapur villages.

“We are in the village right now and made all our efforts to stop the mass sacrifice of animals by approaching the police officials and district administration, but to no avail,” lamented Mr Gowtham.

Jagtial DSP R. Prakash, for his part, said that they had received a complaint regarding the proposed sacrifice of animals. “We held counselling for villagers asking them not to sacrifice animals and they had assured us not to do so. We have registered a case on the sacrifices that took place on Monday. Our officer is presently at those villages. If there is any violation, cases will be registered against those responsible for animal sacrifice,” he clarified.