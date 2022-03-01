Plea to release funds for MMTS Phase II

Suburban Train Travellers Association has appealed to the Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and Finance Minister T. Harish Rao to allot maximum funds to the MMTS Phase II works so that the rail-based public transport is available to the commuting public at the earliest on Tuesday.

In a statement released to the media, secretary Noor pointed out that if the government provides its share of assured 2/3rd funds of the total cost of ₹817 crore, only ₹129 crore was released, the project taken up by the South Central Railway (SCR) can be completed in all respects connecting the suburbs and providing a cheaper and environment friendly transport system to the poor and middle class passengers.