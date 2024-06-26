Plea to provide basic amenities in Rajiv Swagruha’s Angarika township

A delegation of Angarika Township Plot Owners Welfare Association met Collector Pamela Satpathy at the Collectorate in Karimnagar on Monday seeking her intervention to ensure provision of basic facilities like cement concrete (CC) roads and power supply in the Angarika Township at Nusthulapur village near here.

The delegation requested the Collector to issue directions to the departments concerned for taking up CC road and other development works at the Angarika Township of the Telangana Rajiv Swagruha Corporation Ltd. (TRSCL) expeditiously to enable the plot owners to construct houses.

The State government sold the TRSCL plots in the Township through open auction in 2022.