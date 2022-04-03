Plea to increase upper age limit for uniformed Group-I posts

President of the National Backward Classes Welfare Association R. Krishnaiah has requested Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to increase the upper age limit for Group-I posts such as DSP, Assistant Excise Commissioner and Fire Officers from 28 years to 32, which is followed even for IPS posts.

He mentioned that the upper age limit for such Group-I uniformed posts in several States was 32 years to 40 years. It was 32 years in Madhya Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Odisha, Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Rajasthan, 35 years in Karnataka and Gujarat, 36 years in West Bengal, 37 years in Bihar and 38 years in Maharashtra.

However, it was only in Telangana it was 28 years. Keeping in mind that there had been no Group-I notification issued during the last 11 years there was a need to increase the upper age limit as thousands of unemployed youth aspiring for the posts had crossed the age limit without even making an attempt.

Mr. Krishnaiah suggested that allowing more aspirants would help selection most talented candidates for the posts as Group-I notification was being issued after a gap of 11 years.