ADVERTISEMENT

Plea to include Muslims in scheme for Backward Classes Vocational Communities

July 14, 2023 09:43 am | Updated 09:44 am IST - HYDERABAD

The scheme involves financial assistance of ₹1 lakh for those who are between ages 18 and 55 for artisans and those from vocational communities.

The Hindu Bureau

A non-governmental organisation has requested the inclusion of Muslims in the scheme for Backward Classes Vocational Communities .

The scheme involves financial assistance of ₹1 lakh for those who are between ages 18 and 55 for artisans and those from vocational communities.

Association for Socio-Economic Empowerment of the Marginalised (ASEEM), in a representation to Minister for Minorities Welfare Koppula Eshwar, and Advisor to the Telangana Government on Minorities Welfare, A. K. Khan, sought the same financial assistance for Muslim communities that are listed under the BC - E category.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“There are profession-based groups such as laddaf, who are mattress makers, and Qureshis who are listed under the BC - E category. It would do such communities a lot of good, if financial assistance is given to them as well. The government, while formulating schemes, should keep such profession-based groups in mind,” said ASEEM secretary S. Q. Masood.

The G. Sudhir Committee, which was constituted to study the socio-economic condition of Muslims, noted that over 68% of BC-E Muslim households find sustenance by means of daily wages.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US