Plea to include Muslims in scheme for Backward Classes Vocational Communities

July 14, 2023 09:43 am | Updated 09:44 am IST - HYDERABAD

A non-governmental organisation has requested the inclusion of Muslims in the scheme for Backward Classes Vocational Communities .

The scheme involves financial assistance of ₹1 lakh for those who are between ages 18 and 55 for artisans and those from vocational communities.

Association for Socio-Economic Empowerment of the Marginalised (ASEEM), in a representation to Minister for Minorities Welfare Koppula Eshwar, and Advisor to the Telangana Government on Minorities Welfare, A. K. Khan, sought the same financial assistance for Muslim communities that are listed under the BC - E category.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There are profession-based groups such as laddaf, who are mattress makers, and Qureshis who are listed under the BC - E category. It would do such communities a lot of good, if financial assistance is given to them as well. The government, while formulating schemes, should keep such profession-based groups in mind,” said ASEEM secretary S. Q. Masood.

The G. Sudhir Committee, which was constituted to study the socio-economic condition of Muslims, noted that over 68% of BC-E Muslim households find sustenance by means of daily wages.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT