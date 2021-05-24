Telangana

Plea to hike salaries of contract staff

Telangana Medical Contract Employees and Workers Union members have requested salaries of medical staff employed on contact, and outsourcing basis, to be increased as per Pay Revision Commission. They said that that the sanitation staff, patient care providers, and security staff have been working for ₹ 9,400 per month salary. After deductions such as for Provident Fund, they receive ₹ 8,400.

Besides the hike, the union members have requested ₹ 10,000 risk allowance during the pandemic, and grant of national holidays, and holidays on festivals.

Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 24, 2021 9:11:24 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/plea-to-hike-salaries-of-contract-staff/article34635788.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY