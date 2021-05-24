Plea to hike salaries of contract staff

Telangana Medical Contract Employees and Workers Union members have requested salaries of medical staff employed on contact, and outsourcing basis, to be increased as per Pay Revision Commission. They said that that the sanitation staff, patient care providers, and security staff have been working for ₹ 9,400 per month salary. After deductions such as for Provident Fund, they receive ₹ 8,400.

Besides the hike, the union members have requested ₹ 10,000 risk allowance during the pandemic, and grant of national holidays, and holidays on festivals.