Plea to extend Metro Rail till Patancheru and Sangareddy

BJP Medak MP elect M. Raghunandan Rao has urged the Hyderabad Metro Rail (HMR) authorities to initiate steps to extend the Metro Rail service from Miyapur to Patancheru in the first phase and Sangareddy in the second phase, on Tuesday.

In a representation to HMR Managing Director N.V.S. Reddy, he pointed out that Patancheru is one of the largest corridors with burgeoning population and increasing traffic. A reliable and efficient public transport is the only solution to deal with the commuting needs of the people of the area, he said, and reminded that he has been highlighting the same for several years plus it has been one of the promises made before the elections.

Later, talking to the media, the MP elect said Mr. Reddy has responded positively to the suggestion and assured to complete the detailed project report soon. The same will be sent to the Central government for seeking necessary approvals and financial assistance. He hoped to have a foundation stone ready by December this year.