Plea to create unified mechanism in Karimnagar on the lines of HYDRAA

Congress in-charge for Karimnagar Lok Sabha constituency Velchala Rajender Rao batted for constituting a unified agency in Karimnagar on the lines of the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) to protect government lands and water bodies in and around Karimnagar city

In a statement issued here on Sunday, Mr. Rao alleged that land grabbers flourished during the previous BRS government with the backing of some key persons at the helm in the erstwhile BRS dispensation.

Lands worth crores in Karimnagar Municipal Corporation limits and also the tank shikam (catchment) lands in the surrounding villages had been encroached upon by unscrupulous elements in connivance with BRS leaders during the party’s 10-year rule, he charged.

Illegal structures have come up within the Full Tank Level of the Lower Manair Dam (LMD) reservoir in the 10 years of BRS rule and the land grabbers fleeced the poor by grabbing their lands, he said.

Several land grabbers have already been arrested by police as per the orders of the State government to curb the menace of land grabbing and ensure justice to the aggrieved poor, he noted hailing the police for their crackdown on land grabbers in Karimnagar.

Mr. Rao said, “Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy is resolute in his commitment to curb land grabbing, and we will request him to create a robust mechanism in Karimnagar on the lines of HYDRAA.”