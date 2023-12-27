ADVERTISEMENT

Plea to cancel censor certificate to Telugu film Vyooham adjourned to January 28

December 27, 2023 12:43 am | Updated 12:43 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Justice Surepalli Nanda of Telangana High Court on Tuesday declined to pass orders in a writ petition filed by the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), seeking to cancel the censor certificate granted to Telugu movie ‘Vyooham’ directed by Ram Gopal Varma.

The judge posted the matter to January 28 stating that the matter would be adjudicated after hearing contentions of the counsel for the Central Board of Film Censor (CBFC). The TDP represented by its general secretary Nara Lokesh filed the petition requesting the HC to declare the granting of a censor certificate by the CBFC’s regional office at Hyderabad and its Revising Committee to the movie’s producer Dasari Kiran Kumar as illegal and arbitrary. The censor certificate issued to the film was in violation of section 5B 1 of Cinematogrpahy Act and principles of natural justice, Mr. Kumar contended.

The petitioner wanted the HC to call for records from the CBFC’s office to ascertain how the certificate was issued to the producer to release the movie in theatres and stop the release of the film. The counsel appearing for the respondents sought time for two days to present their contentions stating that the Deputy Solicitor General would appear for the CBFC in the matter.

Declining to pass orders as sought by the petitioner without hearing the contentions of the CBFC, the judge adjourned the matter to January 28 for next hearing.

