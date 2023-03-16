Plea to appoint special officer to probe RRR land acquisition irregularities

March 16, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has been requested to appoint a special officer to look into the alleged “irregularities” in land acquisition by the State government for the proposed Regional Ring Road as several small farmers are likely to be deprived of livelihood.

Senior BJP leader and former MLA Gudur Narayana Reddy met the Union Minister in New Delhi, requesting him to do “justice” to the farmers of Nalgonda, Medak, Mahabubnagar and other districts through which the proposed RRR passes.

In a memorandum submitted to Mr. Gadkari, he blamed the BRS government for “terrorising” farmers to part with their lands and this was bringing a bad name to the Modi Government at the Centre which was spending thousands of crores of rupees for improving highways for better transport facility and reducing accidents.

The State Government has been trying to take over lands within the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Agency (HMDA) despite the Centre seeking lands outside and the farmers, especially in Bhuvanagiri Assembly constituency, were not ready to cede their lands for construction of RRR, he said.

Mr. Reddy accused the BRS government of resorting to “irregularities” like changing the alignment to protect the lands belonging to ruling party people. For instance, the initial notification was for constructing road through Turkapally, Rajapeta, Mota Kondur and other mandals whereas it was changed to constructing through south Yadadari, Rayagiri, Varkatpally and Ghousenagar under pressure from BRS leaders.

The BJP leader said under the new alignment, entire Rayagiri village would disappear as an interchange had been proposed to be built at the site. About 493 acres are to be acquired within the limit of Bhuvanagiri revenue division and it includes 266 acres of the village. The farmers of Varkatpally too would lose livelihood as their entire land would be taken away. The small farmers had earlier ceded their lands for extension of Warangal highway and Baswapur reservoir, he added.