Plea to allow students write SSC exams wherever they are

ADILABAD

04 June 2020 18:45 IST

No hotels available for parents to stay near exam centres, say parents

Parents of SSC students from Adilabad district who are studying in Hyderabad schools have urged the State government to conduct remaining exams for them at their place of residence. It will be too difficult under the circumstances for them to travel to Hyderabad and stay there with their wards for over 25 days duration of the exams.

Rokandla Karnaker, farther of Vennala who is a student of Sri Chaitanya Residential School, Hyderabad, says the authorities are reluctant to open hostels for the students thanks to the threat of COVID-19 spread. Moreover, there are no hotels for parents to stay in Hyderabad, he added.

According to an estimate there are about 500 students studying in different schools of Hyderabad who are back in Adilabad due to lockdown. The government can facilitate them to write their exams from centres where they are staying at present on the lines of the relaxation given by the Union government for CBSE students, Mr. Karnaker pointed out.

