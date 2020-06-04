Plea to allow students write SSC exams wherever they are

Parents of SSC students from Adilabad district who are studying in Hyderabad schools have urged the State government to conduct remaining exams for them at their place of residence. It will be too difficult under the circumstances for them to travel to Hyderabad and stay there with their wards for over 25 days duration of the exams.
Rokandla Karnaker, farther of Vennala who is a student of Sri Chaitanya Residential School, Hyderabad, says the authorities are reluctant to open hostels for the students thanks to the threat of COVID-19 spread. Moreover, there are no hotels for parents to stay in Hyderabad, he added.
According to an estimate there are about 500 students studying in different schools of Hyderabad who are back in Adilabad due to lockdown. The government can facilitate them to write their exams from centres where they are staying at present on the lines of the relaxation given by the Union government for CBSE students, Mr. Karnaker pointed out.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism