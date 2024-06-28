Plea to adopt resolution in Assembly for cancellation of NEET

Former member of Parliament and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) senior leader B. Vinod Kumar has demanded that the State government convene the Assembly session and adopt a resolution against NEET like Tamil Nadu did.

In a statement, Mr. Vinod Kumar said on Friday that the Central and State governments were indifferent to the large-scale protests being held across the country demanding cancellation of NEET exam due to paper leakage and other irregularities involved in it. The Tamil Nadu Assembly had adopted a resolution demanding cancellation of NEET.

Welcoming the move by Tamil Nadu, the BRS leader demanded that the Congress government in the State to convene the Assembly immediately and adopt a resolution seeking cancellation of NEET exam. He also suggested the government to resolve for scrapping of NEET as the all-India pool was causing severe loss to the students of Telangana.

