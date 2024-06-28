GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Plea to adopt resolution in Assembly for cancellation of NEET

Published - June 28, 2024 09:53 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
BRS leader B. Vinod Kumar.

BRS leader B. Vinod Kumar.

Former member of Parliament and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) senior leader B. Vinod Kumar has demanded that the State government convene the Assembly session and adopt a resolution against NEET like Tamil Nadu did.

In a statement, Mr. Vinod Kumar said on Friday that the Central and State governments were indifferent to the large-scale protests being held across the country demanding cancellation of NEET exam due to paper leakage and other irregularities involved in it. The Tamil Nadu Assembly had adopted a resolution demanding cancellation of NEET.

Welcoming the move by Tamil Nadu, the BRS leader demanded that the Congress government in the State to convene the Assembly immediately and adopt a resolution seeking cancellation of NEET exam. He also suggested the government to resolve for scrapping of NEET as the all-India pool was causing severe loss to the students of Telangana.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.