Plea on RTC merger posted to Monday

Justice Abhinandan Kumar Shavili of Telangana High Court on Thursday posted a writ petition seeking direction to merge Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) with the State government to Monday for hearing.

The petition was filed by TSRTC Bahujana Karmika Union. Additional Advocate General J. Ramchander Rao requested the court to adjourn the matter as already a Division Bench headed by Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan was adjudicating the main plea on the ongoing strike of TSRTC employees.

He told the court that another writ petition seeking payment of salaries to the striking employees for the month of September was already posted to Monday by the judge. He sought time to file counter affidavits in the matter.