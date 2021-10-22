Plea on filling key posts in anti-corruption agencies

Vigilance Commision reports not tabled in House, says FGG

The Forum for Good Governance has urged Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to direct the State government to take steps to fill some of the key posts to check corruption that are lying vacant in the government.

The FGG lamented that common people continue to suffer because of corruption as for any work, which was normally provided by law, they had to pay bribe because of corruption in administration. The Anti-Corruption Bureau registers case now and then but when the cases come to Secretariat, there would be manipulations that reduce the gravity of the case.

FGG secretary M. Padmanabha Reddy, in a letter addressed to the Governor, reminded that there were key agencies like ACB, Vigilance and Enforcement director general, Tribunal for Disciplinary Proceedings and Vigilance Commission. But most of these organisations had no heads. The post of Director General of Vigilance and Enforcement had been handed over as additional charge while there was no tribunal constituted for disciplinary proceedings since the formation of the State as a result of which hundreds of cases were gathering dust.

A retired IPS officer had been posted as Vigilance Commissioner and he had been inquiring cases and submitting annual reports which were supposed to be placed on the Floor of the House. But not a single report of the Vigilance Commission had been placed in the Assembly since the formation of the State. The government was intentionally not taking action on the reports submitted by the Vigilance Commission.

The FGG expressed concern that the existence of the Vigilance Commission had become irrelevant and these agencies were understaffed. The FGG had a reason to believe that the government was indirectly ignoring corruption in administration by not posting officers in the key anti-corruption agencies.