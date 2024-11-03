Plea for MMTS stations at Moula Ali and Loyola College

The Suburban Train Travellers Association on Sunday urged the South Central Railway (SCR) officials to sanction new MMTS stations at Moula Ali railway quarters and Loyola College (Alwal) and also to introduce more trains in the morning and evening peak hours between Ghatkesar and Lingampally via the Sanatnagar bypass line.

Association secretary Noor Mohd. Ali said in a press statement that there in only one service on the route currently, and there are many railway units as well as educational institutions in the vicinity. As such, there has been a demand for opening more suburban stations to cater to the people living near Anandbagh, Moula Ali and other areas. There is sufficient land available for building the new stations. MMTS stations at Bhudevinagar and Suchitra are too far from the residential colonies

He had also represented to the railway officials to reduce the MMTS train coaches from 12 to nine or from nine to six to run more local trains during the peak hours when there is likely to be more demand. Train services can be operated from Medchal-Bolarum-Lingampally/Hyderabad-Sitaphalmandi and back.

Mr. Noor also stated that with the electrification completed between Manmad and Secunderabad, the railway authorities can consider introducing a new train preferably, a Vande Bharat, from Malkajgiri to Manmad with halts at Niamabad, Purna, Nanded, Basar, Arunangabad and Nagarsol.