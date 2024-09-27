Plea against demolition: HC directs HYDRAA commissioner, Ameenpur Tahasildar to appear physically or virtually

Justice K. Lakshman of the Telangana High Court, on Friday, directed HYDRAA Commissioner and Tahasildar of Ameenpur in Sangareddy district to appear before it at 10.30 a.m. on September 30 (Monday), either physically or virtually, over a writ petition questioning demolition of a building against a HC order.

On September 20, the Tahasildar issued a notice to the petitioners, Mohd. Rafi and M/s Ganesh Constructions, owning the property in Kistareddypet village of Ameenpur, to vacate the place within 48 hours. The officer claimed that the building was constructed illegally on government land. In the notice, the Tahasildar referred to an earlier notice issued on April 2, and the response given by the petitioners on April 15. The officer also mentioned about the orders issued by the HC in writ petition numbers 5817 and 5662.

The petitioners’ counsel told the court that the speaking orders were served to the petitioners at 6.30 p.m. on September 21. By 7.30 a.m. on September 22, HYDRAA officials, the Tahasildar, Ameenpur municipality, Sangareddy police and electricity officials (nearly 50 persons) came to the property and demolished the entire structure with bulldozers and JCB machines.

The Judge noted that when the writ petitions connected to the same matter were heard earlier, the authorities assured to follow the rules stipulated in GO 99 of 2024.

The counsel for HYDRAA informed the Bench that they had provided men and machinery for demolition of the structured based on a letter issued by the Tahasildar.

Justice K. Lakshman observed that when the related writ petition was heard on September 5, the HYDRAA counsel submitted to the court that HYDRAA never visited the property and never instructed the other officials to demolish the same. The razing was in violation of the HC order issued on September 5, and hence, the Tahasildar and HYDRAA Commissioner should explain their action.

