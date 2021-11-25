Playback singer Harini Rao’s father found dead on railway tracks in Bengaluru

Telugu playback singer Harini Rao’s father, A.K. Rao, was found dead on the railway tracks between Yelahanka and Rajanakunte in Bengaluru on November 22.

The Bengaluru Rural Railway police have registered a case of murder and are probing the death after the singer alleged that Rao was murdered.

Rao along with Harini and other family members were residing at Srinagar Colony in Hyderabad. A loco pilot on the Nanded Express spotted the body and alerted the Yelahanka station master.

“He had injuries on his forehead as well as cuts on the wrists and neck. We recovered a knife, blade and scissor for the spot,” said the police who have registered a case of murder.

Rao, who heads Sujana Foundation, the CSR arm of Sujana Group of Industries, was based out of Hyderabad. According to the police, he had come to Bengaluru on business and checked into a star hotel on November 13. On November 21 (Monday), he booked an Uber from the hotel. He was found dead on the tracks the next day. “We are waiting for the post mortem report,” said a police officer.

His other daughter, Shalini Rao, who works as a psychologist in Bengaluru, said her father had spoken to her on November 19. In her statement to the police, she said she learned of her father’s death from her mother who had been informed by the railway police on Tuesday. The police are ascertaining if there is a link between his death and a ₹2 crore cheating case that had been filed against him by a Bengaluru-based businessman recently. No case was registered in Hyderabad.