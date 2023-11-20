Platform to search incubators, accelerators for startups launched in Hyderabad

November 20, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Centre for Research on Start-ups and Risk Financing (CREST) of IIT-Madras on Monday introduced an information platform of incubators and accelerators. Launched here by IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, the platform is intended to fortify the incubator ecosystem.

Developed in collaboration with YNOS, an IIT Madras-incubated startup, the platform addresses a long-standing challenge in the entrepreneurial landscape. With approximately 1,000 active incubators across India, entrepreneurs faced difficulties navigating the scattered information. An AI-powered platform, the ‘Incubators’ streamlines this process and enable startup founders to effortlessly identify, compare and analyse incubators nationwide.

Elaborating on the need for such tools, professor A. Thillai Rajan said, “During the initial few months after incorporation, startups face a high degree of uncertainty. They need a lot of support, handholding and mentoring as they start finding their bearings.” Incubators for startups play a key role in helping startup founders navigate the uncertain terrain.

The new platform gives an exhaustive list of incubators in the country that startup founders can approach for support. It also provides information on various parameters that help startup founders identify incubators suited for their requirement.

