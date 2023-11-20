HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Platform to search incubators, accelerators for startups launched in Hyderabad

November 20, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Centre for Research on Start-ups and Risk Financing (CREST) of IIT-Madras on Monday introduced an information platform of incubators and accelerators. Launched here by IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, the platform is intended to fortify the incubator ecosystem.

Developed in collaboration with YNOS, an IIT Madras-incubated startup, the platform addresses a long-standing challenge in the entrepreneurial landscape. With approximately 1,000 active incubators across India, entrepreneurs faced difficulties navigating the scattered information. An AI-powered platform, the ‘Incubators’ streamlines this process and enable startup founders to effortlessly identify, compare and analyse incubators nationwide.

Elaborating on the need for such tools, professor A. Thillai Rajan said, “During the initial few months after incorporation, startups face a high degree of uncertainty. They need a lot of support, handholding and mentoring as they start finding their bearings.” Incubators for startups play a key role in helping startup founders navigate the uncertain terrain.

The new platform gives an exhaustive list of incubators in the country that startup founders can approach for support. It also provides information on various parameters that help startup founders identify incubators suited for their requirement.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.