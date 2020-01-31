Telangana

Plastic use to be banned soon in Nirmal district

more-in

District Collector suggests meaningful interactions between technology students and farmers to develop agriculture

Plastic items which damage the environment will soon be banned in Nirmal district, according to Collector M. Prashanthi. The district will boast of a machine that will manufacturing bio degradable bags for general use instead of plastic carrier bags.

Inaugurating Antahpragnya 2020, India’s biggest rural technical festival at the Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT), Basar, the Collector recounted the developments in the district. She suggested meaningful interactions between technology students and farmers to develop agriculture.

Help to students

Ms. Prashanthi assured students of all possible help in their endeavour to develop new models in agriculture. She cited the example of Uber-Agriculture app developed in the district which facilitates farmers to access agriculture machinery.

The RGUKT will sign a memorandum of understanding with the Transcend Adventures to develop adventure sports among students. RGUKT Vice Chancellor A. Ashok was among those who participated.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Telangana
society and human capital
environmental pollution
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 31, 2020 5:25:09 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/plastic-use-to-be-be-banned-in-nirmal-district/article30703065.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY