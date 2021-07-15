Plastic surgery not limited to cosmetic procedures

Awareness programmes held on World Plastic Surgery Day

The popular image that comes to mind when we hear the word ‘plastic surgery’ is cosmetic technique to enhance looks. But, plastic surgeons from government hospitals said that this is only a minor aspect of their work. The main work includes reconstruction of defects or deformities caused at birth, or by burns, cancer, and trauma.

On World Plastic Surgery Day celebrated on Thursday, these surgeons held awareness programmes at Osmania General Hospital, Afzalgunj, and ESIC Medical College, Sanathnagar.

Post-COVID patients who suffered from deformities caused by Mucormycosis would be operated, they said.

Head of the Plastic Surgery department at ESIC Medical College Dr. B. Mani Kumari said that spectrum of their work includes sub divisions of plastic surgery such as maxillofacial injuries, industrial accidents, road accidents, defects after cancer resections, major burns, birth defects like cleft lips, and general problems like pressure sores, ear and nose defects.

Majority of the patients who suffer from burns or road accidents are admitted at Osmania General Hospital. Head of the Plastic Surgery department here Dr. P. Lakshmi said that they attend to patients who suffer from deep burns, electrical burns, and superficial burns.

“While superficial burns can heal if treated with skin substitutes such as collagen, vaseline dressing, silver cream, deep burns requires surgical debridement, skin grafting from same person or mix of skin from skin banks,” said Dr. Lakshmi. She added that other procedures including congenital anomalies such as cleft lip, microvascular surgeries, cosmetic procedures, are performed free of cost.

There have been cases where patients were treated by OGH plastic surgeons for one to two months.

Dean of ESIC Medical College Dr. M Srinivas, and superintendent of OGH Dr. B. Nagender took part.