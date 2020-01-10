Plastic ban likely to increase pressure on forests, TS official

A senior official of Telangana government on Friday said ban on use of plastics may put undue pressure on forests.

Suggesting a balanced approach, Special Chief Secretary to the Environment, Forests, Science and Technology Department Rajeshwar Tiwari underscored the need for reduction in consumption of plastics.

A complete ban may put undue pressure on forests, he said, addressing a conference on recycling and sustainability of packaging materials organised here by Hyderabad chapter of the Indian Institute of Packaging (IIP).

Seeking to highlight how plastics were not a problem as much as their disposal, he said while 60% of the plastics get recycled, the balance posed a threat. Thus, reduction in use of plastics was important.

The government is open to discussions and suggestions, he said, urging packaging industry to work with the government on the issue.

A committee of officials has been constituted by Telangana government to study and submit a report on effectiveness of a ban on single use of plastic in various States and the alternatives. It has been asked to suggest measures to promote production of alternatives to plastics and industrial incentives for the manufacturers.

According to a release on the conference, Aurobindo Pharma Director Madan Mohan Reddy, who was the special guest, said government has an important role in educating and creating awareness of the issue as in spite of a hue and cry people continued to use plastic bags.