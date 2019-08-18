Plantation drive picks up in Warangal Rural

The district administration has planted one crore saplings so far as part of the fifth phase of Telanganaku Haritha Haram.

At an event here on Saturday, District Collector M. Haritha said going by the pace, the 2.21-crore plantation target would be achieved soon. By Friday, 88 lakh saplings had been planted and the Collector launched a mega plantation drive on Saturday to expedite the green initiative. She has set a target of one lakh saplings for each of the 16 mandals.

Ms. Haritha took part in the plantation drive at Sangem mandal along with Jal Shakti Abhiyan nodal officer Prasanta Kumar Swain and Parkal MLA Challa Dharma Reddy.

Mass plantation was taken up on the Government Junior College grounds with the participation of school students, villagers and government officials. Later, they took out a rally till the government school where avenue plantation was done in the lane that houses many government offices. Ms. Haritha pointed out that neighbouring states were facing acute water shortage due to poor management of its drinking water resources.

“Six blocks under the district — Wardhannapet, Rayaparthy, Sangem, Geesugonda, Nallabelli and Duggondi — are selected under the Jal Shakti Abhiyan due to poor groundwater table in those areas. Steps to preserve water are being taken up including improving green cover,” she said. Mr. Dharma Reddy lauded the efforts of local public representatives in taking up plantation drives.

“The State government has taken up many initiatives that focus on preserving our natural resources. Instead of leaving everything to the government, citizens should supplement efforts of the government for better results,” he said.