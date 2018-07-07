Plant 100 crore saplings from next year: KCR

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has set a target of planting 100 crore saplings each year from next year as part of the green belt improvement programme in the State.

At an extended meeting to discuss the programme with Ministers, Mayors, chairpersons and commissioners of municipal corporations and municipalities, and forest, panchayat raj and municipal officials here on Saturday, Mr. Rao asked them to raise nurseries in rural and urban areas to meet the demand of 100 crore saplings.

Mr. Rao stressed the need for a conducive climate for growth of future generations, which was not guaranteed in polluted conditions. For ecological balance, therefore, forest cover should be enhanced.

The coverage of forest lands in the geographical area of Telangana was 24% but the forest itself was less than 12%. Unless green cover was increased to 33%, the objective of conducive atmosphere could not be met.

Mr. Rao advised the officials to go for massive plantation programme in the coming days as the met department had predicted good rains this year. The government was ready to release the required funds for the purpose.

He suggested raising of fruit-bearing trees in the forest to check the menace of monkeys straying into villages and damaging crops. There were 37 varieties of wild fruit trees whose saplings could be developed in nurseries. The encroachments in forest should be removed.

The meeting was also attended by Assembly Speaker S. Madhusudanachary and Legislative Council chairman K. Swamy Goud.