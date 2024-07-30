ADVERTISEMENT

Plans to upgrade Khammam district headquarters hospital into 600-bed facility

Published - July 30, 2024 12:27 am IST - KHAMMAM

The Hindu Bureau

Plans are afoot to upgrade the 450-bed district headquarters hospital in Khammam into a 600-bed facility to further strengthen the health care services, said Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao.

The minister, along with Collector Muzammil Khan, made a surprise visit to the hospital on Sunday afternoon. He interacted with the patients at the outpatient and inpatient wards and other blocks at the hospital. During his interaction with the doctors and other hospital staff, he said the State government has already initiated steps to strengthen the health care infrastructure and fill up the vacant posts to improve the health care delivery system. He wanted the staff to improve sanitation and maintain clean and hygienic conditions on the hospital premises.

