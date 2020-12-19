Plans to train trauma care staff to reduce fatalities in road accidents

A team to be formed to study accidents on ORR, suggest safety steps

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar has directed the officials of road safety to arrange training to health workers of trauma care centres by the Emergency Medicine Department of Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) to improve medical services during the golden hour and to reduce deaths in road accidents.

Mr. Somesh Kumar held a review meeting on road safety here on Saturday and asked the officials to prepare a district-wise action plan to reduce the rate of fatality in the road accidents. He reviewed the implementation of unified action plan by improving the ambulance and hospital services as also emergency medical care in the trauma care centres during the golden hour after accidents.

He further asked the officials to identify the health staff for the master training on active bleeding control given by the Emergency Management and Research Institute (EMRI) to reduce the mortality and morbidity rate in road accidents.

On reducing accidents on the outer ring road (ORR), the Chief Secretary suggested constituting a team to study the mishaps in accident-prone stretches including fencing, crossings, signages, illumination and steps for speed enforcement at vulnerable locations with the help of automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras and other supervisory measures.

Further, the Chief Secretary instructed the officials to organise one-day training to government drivers on safe driving and proper maintenance of vehicles.

Principal Secretary (R&B) Sunil Sharma, Additional DGP (L&O) Jitender, Additional DGP (Road Safety) Sandeep Shandilya, Principal Secretary (Home) Ravi Gupta, Secretary (Health & Family Welfare) S.A.M. Rizvi, Transport Commissioner M.R.M. Rao, Special Secretary (R&B) B. Vijiendira, Project Director of ORR B.M. Santosh Kumar attended the meeting.