Plans to set up CBRN medical centre at Gandhi Hospital revived

People exposed to chemical, biological, radiological or nuclear accidents can be attended there

People exposed to chemical, biological, radiological or nuclear accidents can be attended there

A three-and-half-year-old plan to establish a Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) Medical Management Centre in Telangana has been revived. The Union Ministry of Health enquired with the State Health department about their interest to establish the centre at Gandhi Hospital.

Superintendent of the State-run hospital, M. Raja Rao said they have expressed their willingness to establish the centre on their premises.

The centre holds significance as people who are exposed to CBRN hazards can be attended there.

The plan to establish the centre in the State was pitched in June 2018. The then Director General of Health Services had written to the Telangana Health department’s Principal Secretary to give in-principle approval to set up the CBRN Medical Management Centre on the Gandhi Medical College premises.

The accidents in nuclear power plants at Chernobyl, Ukraine, Japan, and Bhopal gas tragedy, and threat from CBRN agents were cited to point at the the need to have facilities for medical management of CBRN emergencies.

Responding to it, the State Health officials communicated their in-principle approval to the project. Back then, construction of the facility was expected to begin in a few weeks. However, the plans did not materialise.

A fresh communication between the Union Ministry and State Health department a few days ago has brought the plan back to life. Dr Raja Rao said the centre would be spread over 2,000 square meters. This would be the first such facility in the State. Funds for the construction would be provided by the Ministry.