Plans to increase market for agri produce from Telangana

The State government would explore new methods, including value addition at the farm-level and beyond, to create a niche market in the State and outside for food and other crops produced in Telagnana and to be marketed as Telangana brand.

A meeting of Agriculture, Horticulture, Civil Supplies, Health and Marketing Department officials held here on Friday has also decided to take the help of experts and scientists in studying the needs within Telangana and outside, particularly in the neighbouring States as part of preparing an action plan for creating a niche market for the agricultural produce of Telangana.

Agriculture Minister S. Niranjan Reddy, Civil Supplies Minister G. Kamalakar, Minister for Health E. Rajender, Chief Advisor to Government Rajiv Sharma, Principal Secretary (Agriculture) C. Parthasarathi, Agriculture Commissioner Rahul Bojja, Civil Supplies Corporation Chairman M. Srinivas Reddy, Seed Development Corporation Chairman K. Koteshwar Rao, Commissioner of Civil Supplies P. Satyanarayana Reddy, Managing Director of Seed Development Corporation K. Keshavulu, Director of Marketing G. Laxmibai and others participated in the meeting.

Stating that procurement of cotton, paddy and maize were in progress without any hassles in the State Mr. Niranjan Reddy said there was good demand for some products of Telangana such as Vijaya ghee in other States. A plan would be prepared for creating a good market for the agricultural and allied produce of Telangana by providing training to farmers and extending technical and other support.

A report would be prepared on marketing the Telangana brand of agricultural produce of the State and submitted to the Chief Minister before preparing an action plan.