Plans for Musi riverfront with huge outlay announced

Modalities are being worked out for financial mobilisation, says KTR

The State government has announced ambitious plans for development of Musi riverfront along the entire stretch of the river flow in the twin cities.

Municipal Administration Minister K.T. Rama Rao said action had been initiated for engaging consultancy for preparation of a comprehensive master development plan and detailed project report. The components of the exercise included riverfront development, road development on either side of Musi and skyways whenever at-grade roads were not possible.

The government was contemplating development of riverfront for a length of 55 km from Gandipet to ORR East (47 km) and Himayatsagar to Bapughat (8 km). The effort was to ensure that comprehensive development took place including cleaning of the river, beautification and transportation and the idea was to revive the entire stretch, he said. The Minister was responding to a query during the Question Hour in the Legislative Assembly on Thursday.

The government had already constituted the Musi Riverfront Development Corporation as special purpose vehicle to act as nodal agency for preparation and execution of the comprehensive plan for abatement of pollution in the river as well as riverfront development. Accordingly, several activities were taken for Musi rejuvenation and beautification in the last more than three years. These included a drone survey to generate digital elevation mode and digital surface mode along the proposed stretch.

Differential Global Positioning System had been deployed for demarcation of river boundary and buffer zone from ORR (west) to ORR (east) while beautification works like formation of walkways and landscaping were taken up on Musi edges at Nagole, Chaderghat and Muslimjung bridge. Trash barriers had been erected at 10 locations for collecting floating trash in the river while hydraulic excavators were engaged and spraying and fogging operations were launched to arrest mosquito menace and smell.

In addition, it was planned to construct 14 bridges across the river at a cost of ₹545 crore and an elevated skyway that would cost Rs. 4,240 crore along with four lane radial roads costing Rs. 2,354 crore. The total cost of the project was worked out to ₹8,973 crore and the government was working out modalities for financial mobilization. Design competition was held for finalizing designs for the riverfront and other development which witnessed participation by nine firms.

To a question, the Minister said the government had planned sewerage treatment plants at different locations with a cost of Rs. 3,866 crore to ensure that 100 per cent treated water was released into the river. Several aspects including the maximum flood level, buffer zone and others were examined using technology and the government was also looking into encroachments on the river bed as there were close to 10,000 structures identified.

“We want to make sure that it (Musi beautification) becomes another landmark development in the city. Hence, modalities are being worked out in terms of finances,” the Minister said.