Plans afoot to take up ₹3,115 cr. works under SRDP: KTR

27 of the 47 works costing ₹2,497 cr. of the first phase completed so far

The State government has prepared plans for taking up several works worth ₹3,115 crore under the second phase of Strategic Road Development Programme as the works launched under the first phase are likely to be completed soon.

As part of the works, flyovers were planned on LB Nagar – Uppal stretch, Khairatabad and other places to ease traffic flow while plans were afoot to take up construction of roads under bridges at Manikeshwarnagar, Chilkalguda and other areas. Proposal for construction of a tunnel at Khajaguda involving ₹1,081 crore was also under examination of the Government, Municipal Administration Minister K.T. Rama Rao told the Legislative Assembly.

Replying to a query during the Question Hour on Thursday, the Minister said the government had prepared a total shelf of 70 works costing ₹37,000 crore for infrastructure development. Of these, works involving ₹8,053.92 crore were taken up in the Hyderabad city under the SRDP and 27 works costing Rs. 2,497.95 crore had been completed so far.

Another 20 works (17 by GHMC and 3 by R&B and Nationakl Highways Authority of India Limited) with an estimated cost of ₹5,554.97 crore were under progress. The flyover project taken up at Bahadurpura as part of the works was nearing completion and it would be ready by next month. The focus of the government was strengthening the infrastructure as it would ensure cascading development on different fronts.

Replying to queries, the Minister said different agencies including the Hyderabad Foad Development Corporation Limited and the GHMC were engaged in execution of works launched for infrastructure development of the city as part of efforts to develop it to international standards. In the process, the government had decided to take rupee term loan from the State Bank of India involving annual debt repayment of ₹310 crore.

The government was spending the money it raised through loans/borrowings on productive purposes like infrastructure development as expenditure on this count would ensure comprehensive development and generate economic activities.